Fort La Latte, Cap Frehel, Brittany, France

Here is Fort la Latte also known as Château de la Roche Goyon. It seems that there was already a fort on this rocky head in the 10th century but the construction of the current castel started in 1364. It is located at a few kilometers from the Cap Fréhel in Brittany, France. There is a reason why youmay find its shape familiar, it is probabily because you've seen it in a movie, the most famous ones being "The Vikings" (1958) with Tony Curtis and Kirk Douglas.

This photo was taken from a promontory close to the fort at sunrise at the end of mach 2022. Originally, I wanted to take a shot of the sihouette of the fort with the sun appearing from behind the keep but as you can see that was a misty sunrise. If there's a lesson to learn from landscape photography is that you can't always get what you want but you shall do with what you're given and go back again and again to the same spot to get the shot you have in mind. Anyway, it turns out pretty well in the end. I like the atmosphere and pastel colours with the sun rising above the low clouds through the mist.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

