Mont St Michel, Normandy, France

I had often heard of Mont St Michel in Normandy and hoped one day to visit. I finally had the opportunity and quickly learned a day trip was not the best way to maximise possible photographic opportunities.

I had read that sunrise and sunset were rather amazing. So, after a fair bit of research, I decided to stay at one of the motels across from the island rather than on the island at one of the lovely little hotels. The reason is that the great image possibilities lay from a distance. They have even built bleachers where you can sit and enjoy the 'show'.

I was fortunate for this sunset picture and the ones I captured the following day that the sky put on its own show with moody clouds passing over. I can assure you it is worth the visit, and the island itself is worth a visit as you wander the paths up to the top and the abbey.

Perched on a rocky islet amid vast sandbanks exposed to powerful tides between Normandy and Brittany stand the 'Wonder of the West', a Gothic-style Benedictine abbey dedicated to the archangel St Michael and the village that grew up in the shadow of its great walls.

