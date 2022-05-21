Denham Bridge, Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Like many photographers autumn is my favourite season capturing the, yellow, amber, orange, red, purple and auburn tones. The challenge is always to find a unique viewpoint so I’m always looking whilst driving through country lanes or exploring a wood.

On this particular early Sunday morning the air was still and colours were at their best so I headed for Denham Bridge with the aim to photograph the river. It was a new location so I searched for some attractive compositions with the intention of using different exposures for the water movement. The seasonal colours looked spectacular but shooting across the flowing river did not have any leading lines.

I clambered along the river bank and under Denham Bridge. The light and shadows on the stonework were outstanding. It really was magical looking downstream of the river Tavy viewing the perfectly framed autumn scene through the arch. I set my camera down low on the tripod using a wide angle 16-35mmL f/4 lens fitted with a circular polariser. To cope with the high dynamic range I bracketed using 3 exposures with +/- 1 stop at f/18 with the intention to merge the images manually in post editing.

I’ll always remember the quietness looking out from under the bridge at the beautiful trees and reflections in the water and the feeling of total calm.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now