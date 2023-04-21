O Loan Lagoon, Tuy Hoa Vietnam - a large lagoon, you will be disappointed when you approach it because we are so small. I walked around it for hours looking for a good angle. It's hard because we're low and don't have a good focal point for me, the lighting I don't really like.

I discovered a small boat reflecting on the empty lake, the sky behind was pulling dense clouds. The view was pretty good, and I decided to take it.

