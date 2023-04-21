Lake Mapourika, New Zealand

Morning in New Zealand on a day in October 2022 included a very misty, foggy sunrise. We were at Lake Mapourika. Our first glimpse of the lake was through the foliage. I thought that the snow-capped mountains and the foggy lake surface were amazing with the palm tree in front of the scene, and the reflections on the part of the lake that the fog had receded from.

This image was my first of the morning in order to take one that would remind me of the beauty of the moment.

