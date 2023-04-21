Bethany, Ontario, Canada

We live on 38ha in a sheltered valley situated between two glacial eskers. This plot of land has equal portions of farmland, wetland and forest. This was an early morning in January and I was on my usual morning walk, camera in hand, down the trail to the back of our property.

It was relatively mild for this time of year and heavy clouds had descended into the valley, mostly obscuring the early morning light. Eventually, the sun did manage to poke through the clouds. While some might think this is a night scene of a rising moon, it is, however, a sunrise, one more strange than I have ever witnessed!

As I walked (and photographed) I wondered if this dark, threatening scene forewarned me of an approaching storm or perhaps of a difficult winter to come! As for the weather, it turned out to be a rather nice winter day. As for the winter, unfortunately, it was another in a trend of increasingly mild winters.

