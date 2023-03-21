Great Langdale Valley, Cumbria, England

The Lake District, one of the most beautiful regions of the UK, is located in the heart of Cumbria, a predominantly rural county in the far northwest of England. Famous for its beautiful lakes and mountainous fells, carved out long ago by glaciers, the Lake District today is a playground for walkers, outdoor enthusiasts – and photographers!

As the name suggests, there are many lakes in the Lake District. Sixteen, to be precise, although only one of them – Bassenthwaite – is officially a lake by name, with the others called ‘meres’ or ‘waters’. As for mountains, Alfred Wainwright described 214 fells (hills and mountains) in his seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. England’s ten tallest mountains are all in the Lake District.

I often feel like a bad weather magnet, and this trip to the Lake District was no different. Over a foot of rain had fallen in parts of Cumbria a few days before I arrived, causing significant flooding. The weather forecast throughout my stay was for persistent and heavy rain, and it definitely turned out to be a wet and wild week.

I was in Great Langdale Valley, having taken the high road over from Grasmere. The sun made a rare appearance, so I quickly parked the car and set up my tripod using the road through the valley as a lead in line. The sun illuminated the last of autumn colours, with the brooding peaks of the Langdale Pikes (comprising Pavey Ark, Loft Crag, Pike of Stickle and Harrison Stickle) providing an impressive backdrop. I used a two-stop Medium graduated neutral density filter to balance the exposure between the sky and the foreground and a polariser to enhance the colours and the definition in the ominous sky.

