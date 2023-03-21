Eilean Donan Castle, Loch Duich, Scotland

Eilean Donan Castle is one of the most famous castles in Scotland, drawing many tourists.

I've been fortunate enough to visit different times, and, typical of Scottish weather, you never know what you're going to get. This visit was the best weather as there were actually blue skies. I did a fair bit of walking, looking for interesting angles. Because it is so commonly photographed, finding a different viewpoint is challenging. I strive for whenever I visit well-known places). Of course, shooting wide captures a fair bit of the area because of the landscape and the castle itself.

It's situated on an island where three great sea lochs meet and surrounded by majestic scenery; it is little wonder that the castle is now one of the most visited and important attractions in the Scottish Highlands.

History

The first fortified structure was not built on the island until the early 13th century as a defensive measure, protecting the lands of Kintail against the Vikings who raided, settled and controlled much of the North of Scotland and the Western Isles between 800 and 1266. From the mid-13th century, this area was the quite separate “Sea Kingdom” of the Lord of the Isles, where the sea was the main highway, and the power of feuding clan chiefs was counted by the number of men and galleys at their disposal. Eilean Donan offered the perfect defensive position.

