Mt Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The sky was cloudy when I went to sleep, so set the alarm early so I could be on the beach just after 4.30am - New Years Eve is summer in New Zealand. When I got down to the beach the cloud was starting to lift so I decided to focus on the waves coming in over rocks, as I wasn't hopeful that there would be much colour as the clouds were disappearing quickly. Then about 15 minutes before sunrise, clouds rolled in from the east and suddenly the light show began. I was thrilled with this image, as I was able to capture the waves breaking over the rocks as I'd planned. The light show was a bonus.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now