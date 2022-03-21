Loch Leven, Glencoe, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I first became aware of the photographic potential of the Scottish Highlands through the images of UK photographers Joe Cornish and David Ward. Many of the scenes from this area have an appealing austere quality that I had seen in places as different as the American Southwest and Iceland. At first I was a bit confused by which locations were which because of the Scottish Gaelic names, but in doing a bit of searching, I came upon Dimitri Vasileiou’s ebook, Landscape Photographer’s Guide to Glencoe, Scotland. Now all of these wonderful images fell into place. Arriving in Glencoe, my hopes for a successful adventure were further buoyed by finding that my B&B host, David, was also an avid photographer.

David gave me lots of tips on where to go, where I should park and when hikes would be a bit of a muddy slog. There was only one location he wasn’t aware of, a small islet in Loch Leven. So one afternoon, I began driving north along the loch, reached its headwaters and then began driving west along the loch’s northern shore. I hadn’t gone far when I spied the small island and a convenient pullout.

For much of my time in Glencoe, the sky was stormy or overcast, but this afternoon it had turned cloudless, In these circumstances I prefer to shoot either opposite of the setting sun or, even better, 90 degrees to the setting sun for sidelight on the subject, which is what I did for this shot. And because it was a bit windy, I chose a long exposure to smooth the surface of the water. Then I simply waited for the setting sun to illuminate just the mountain top behind the island.

