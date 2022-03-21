Landegode Island, Bodo, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Landegode is a signature island right outside the city of Bodø in the northern part of Norway. On a reasonably clear day like this, you can actually see the Lofoten archipelago in the distance, and the sun setting behind the island itself can offer some spectacular views when the light plays.

This picture was taken quite late in the evening in the middle of May when there is sunlight (weather permitting) nearly 24 h. I tried out different exposure times, also long exposures with ND-filters, but liked this hand-held photo best on this day.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

