Schwabachr Landing, Grand Teton NP, Wyoming, USA

It was the end of September on my second trip to the region of Grand Teton, NP. I drove down to Schwabacher Landing early in the morning to take sunrise pictures. Already the day before, I had gone to explore the surroundings so that I could go specifically to the places I had discovered in the morning.

It was an incredible sunrise with warm, bright colors. It was windless at this branch of the Snake River, and the mountains with the Grand Teton standing in the background were perfectly reflected in the water. The shadows cast created a varied drawing of the foreground, which I could incorporate into the image.

I had such a picture in my head for a long time and was pleased that it turned out even more beautiful than I had thought since all the parameters were right that morning. I was able to enjoy the scene very much.

