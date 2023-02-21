Golden Aspens, Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA

Dallas Divide near Ridgway in southwestern Colorado is well-known for capturing spectacular images of the San Juan Mountains just to the south.
On multiple trips to Colorado, I have visited this location to take images of the aspen trees as they turn their autumn gold in later September or early October.
This morning I drove up to the divide shortly after sunrise, and soon after, one of the season's first snowfalls blanketed the higher mountains.
