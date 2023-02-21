Golden Aspens, Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA

Dallas Divide near Ridgway in southwestern Colorado is well-known for capturing spectacular images of the San Juan Mountains just to the south.

On multiple trips to Colorado, I have visited this location to take images of the aspen trees as they turn their autumn gold in later September or early October.

This morning I drove up to the divide shortly after sunrise, and soon after, one of the season's first snowfalls blanketed the higher mountains.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now