Four Peaks Wilderness, Tonto National Forest, Arizona, USA

Snow in South Central Arizona does not happen yearly, especially visible from Phoenix. I knew snow was falling the night before, and I was up well before dawn and on the road to go and get snow on the Superstition Mountains closer to where I live, but when I got to my favorite vantage point, I was disappointed to find no visual snow.

I don't quit that easily, so I turned my Jeep Eastward to where I could barely make out in the predawn light of Four Peaks and what looked like snow. Finally, I got to a side road and scurried up onto a rocky outcrop, set up my tripod and camera and waited for the first glints of Alpine Glow.

I must have fired off near a hundred exposures as the light washed down a ridge of Four Peaks and into the Desert Valleys below. Out of those exposures, this image was the one that spoke to me most, showing the contrast between Alpine, Tundra, Mountain and Desert Valleys. Being from Colorado and shooting the Rocky Mountains most of my life, I found this image to be unique, with a diversity of texture, color, environment and emotional impact.

