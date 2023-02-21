    Search
    Eastern Sierra from Alabama Hills, California, USA
    By Bruce Hucko

    Clear. Clean. Crisp. These three words describe the air, the light, and the composition.

    We awoke before dawn and armed with only coffee and friendship, my friend Chuck, and I drove to the hills from his home in Independence. I was visiting from Utah and have not been to the area for 30 years. So I didn't know if I'd be able to photograph.

    We'd made a foray to Death Valley and spent time at Manzanar National Historic Site, where Chuck's wife is Superintendent. I'd collected a few photos, but nothing really "rocked me" (pun intended!) until we visited the Alabama Hills. I like their soft and sensual forms.

    We'd photographed the day before with some clouds and were returning one more time before I left for home. While Chuck walked one way, I went another and found my bliss among this group and another adjacent one. I had primarily worked for black and white but knew this image had to be in color as I stood before it in the stillness before dawn. The cool of the sky and the mountain snow complemented the warmth of the desert granite. After refining the composition, I made a few exposures and said, "Finished!" I prefer not to work a landscape to death. Photography can become an extractive pastime or profession, and I want neither for myself.

    Whether for days, weeks, or years on end, I tend to visit places, get to know them a bit and then work casually. I allow images to find me as much as I look for them. The best images come together when we find each other! That happened here, and rather than wear out my welcome (as I'd like to return), I said adios to my most hospitable friend and drove home.

