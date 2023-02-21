Bortind, Bodo, Nordland, Norway

Bortind (to the left in the picture) is one of the peaks in the Børvasstindan mountain range just south of Bodo. These peaks can be seen from most of the city and are situated half an hour by car from the city centre. They are a popular hiking goal for locals and visitors alike.

This August evening offered nice weather and hardly any wind. I tried different exposures and ND filters, and finally, I was most satisfied with the texture of the water in this 60-second exposure.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now