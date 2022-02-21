Oulanka National Park, Finland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Oulanka National Park is a popular spot to visit when visiting the region of Kusaamo in Lapland. It is the second time I visited the area and still feels the magical atmosphere of this place. The snow covers the trees and the old buildings that lay near the river.

One of the popular photo is taken towards the hanging bridge with the old chalet in the background, I’ve done it like everyone else probably. But as I had the whole day on site (short day in December though…) I wandered around the place to try find other interesting perspective. One I found was on the other side of the river, right after the bridge. The building on the picture is nicely frozen by the cold and the long exposure gives the river an interesting texture.

