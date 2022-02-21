Kyagar Tso Lake, Ladakh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I went to a winter trip with my friends to Ladakh, India. It was late afternoon we stopped by a lake called Kyagar Tso which was on the way to Tso Moriri lake. The temperature was all time low, and we could only see the frozen lake, and I was looking out for something in the plain white scene and ended up making this frame with the stones by the lake. However the serenity and the beauty of the place was spellbound. We could find solace looking at the lake even when the cold wind had nearly froze us. Its an adventure frozen in time.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now