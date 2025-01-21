South Stack lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

The lighthouse of South Stack was built in 1809 on the summit of a small island off the northwest coast of Holy Island, Anglesey, Wales. It stands on the westernmost point of the Anglesey peninsula, overlooking the Irish Sea. On a clear day, Ireland will be visible. The rocks on this part of the Anglesey coast are steep and dangerous, but they offer great photo opportunities.

In spring, the cliffs around the lighthouse are dotted with breeding seabirds, including razorbills, guillemots, and comical-looking puffins. You can visit the lighthouse via a steep stone staircase with over 400 steps. This picture was taken halfway through May. The grasses and mosses were vividly coloured, and the water was a lovely turquoise, which contrasts beautifully with the snow-white lighthouse.