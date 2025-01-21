Portland, Maine, USA

Years before April 2024, I planned a trip to the USA to witness and photograph the total solar eclipse. My initial choice was Texas, where I hoped for clear skies and optimal conditions to capture this rare celestial event.

However, less than a week before the eclipse, weather forecasts predicted cloudy skies in Texas. Adapting quickly, I redirected my plans to Maine, where clear skies were anticipated, though it meant trading the warmth of Texas Hill Country for snowy landscapes. Within an hour, I had rearranged my flight, car rental, and accommodations.

When the long-awaited day arrived, the eclipse was every bit as spectacular as I’d imagined. I savored each moment of this magical event, and the images I captured brought me great satisfaction.

My journey didn’t end with the eclipse. I took the opportunity to explore Maine, a coastal gem rich in natural beauty. From Acadia National Park to charming seaside towns and Portland’s historic charm, the state offered countless photographic opportunities.

One particularly memorable moment occurred during a visit to this lighthouse. Despite the chilly weather, I strolled along the beach and discovered a small water-filled rock depression mimicking the larger formation in the background. It was a striking scene, one that reminded me how nature’s subtleties often mirror its grander designs.

While I always strive for the perfect shot, I believe every photograph, even imperfect ones, contributes to refining my composition skills. This day in Maine, with its unique light and textures, was a beautiful reminder of why I love photography.