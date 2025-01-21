    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Portland, Maine, USA

    By Stephane Omanus

    Years before April 2024, I planned a trip to the USA to witness and photograph the total solar eclipse. My initial choice was Texas, where I hoped for clear skies and optimal conditions to capture this rare celestial event.

    However, less than a week before the eclipse, weather forecasts predicted cloudy skies in Texas. Adapting quickly, I redirected my plans to Maine, where clear skies were anticipated, though it meant trading the warmth of Texas Hill Country for snowy landscapes. Within an hour, I had rearranged my flight, car rental, and accommodations.

    When the long-awaited day arrived, the eclipse was every bit as spectacular as I’d imagined. I savored each moment of this magical event, and the images I captured brought me great satisfaction.

    My journey didn’t end with the eclipse. I took the opportunity to explore Maine, a coastal gem rich in natural beauty. From Acadia National Park to charming seaside towns and Portland’s historic charm, the state offered countless photographic opportunities.

    One particularly memorable moment occurred during a visit to this lighthouse. Despite the chilly weather, I strolled along the beach and discovered a small water-filled rock depression mimicking the larger formation in the background. It was a striking scene, one that reminded me how nature’s subtleties often mirror its grander designs.

    While I always strive for the perfect shot, I believe every photograph, even imperfect ones, contributes to refining my composition skills. This day in Maine, with its unique light and textures, was a beautiful reminder of why I love photography.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®