Eilean Glas Lighthouse, Isle of Scalpay, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Whilst spending some time on the Isle of Lewis and Harris in November, I decided to head over to Eilean Glas Lighthouse on the Isle of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides.

The weather was relatively calm, with the odd scattered shower passing over. As the sun was beginning to set, I found a position where I could capture most of the rock and lighthouse.

A shower passed behind the lighthouse, and I was treated to a well-positioned rainbow that added a bit of colour to the frame.