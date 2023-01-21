Snow Comets, Kremenki, Kaluga Region, Russia

I had not tried to make a picture with that particular look and feel before. The idea was born on location in the process of shooting.

That evening I started my shooting process again by taking standard pictures. I made a lot of images of birches with big round snowflakes. But then I felt they did not relate to my emotions. I wanted to capture a blizzard's dynamics to emphasise motion. Then a decision came up to use the ICM technique and close the aperture for transforming sedately falling snowflakes into streaking comets.

It was a twilight hour that gave the image a magical blue tone. I set a slow shutter speed and moved my camera vertically to blur tree trunks and achieve a painterly look. An on-camera flash illuminates snowflakes.

We are used to seeing them in photographs as big white circles. But here, they have tails and look like tiny comets thanks to a closed aperture (f/16 in this case). They fly through the air like an arrow from a bow. And blurred trunks of birches add to this sense of fast movement.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now