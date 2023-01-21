    Search
    Kilchurn Castle, Dalmally, Scotland
    By Traci Habergham

    We visited the impressive 15th Century Kilchurn Castle early in the morning to catch the sunrise. It is a ruined structure set on a rocky peninsula at the end of Loch Awe in Argyll, Scotland. The setting is beautiful.

    As the sun rose, the light conditions and cloud formations were ever-changing. The images I took over two hours are all so different and diverse due to this, with this one being my favourite, as I loved the muted colours and the fact that it looks as if the image is floating.

    We parked opposite the loch and walked down through a sheep field to the loch edge. There is a path, and the area around the loch is flat and, luckily, not too muddy.

    This is a location that can be captured at any time of the year; the images you would capture would differ on every visit.

