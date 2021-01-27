Zion NP, Utah, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

Last summer, my mother, daughter and I drove from Salt Lake City to Zion National Park. After having spent time exploring the blush green mountains surrounding Salt Lake City, it was a real contrast to drive across the desert to Zion National Park. After driving for several hours, we were amazed to see red rock formations appear in the distance. At first, the size and color of the rock didn't seem real. However, after spending a week in Zion National Park and nearby Bryce Canyon National Park, we were ready to see colors in the landscape other than red!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now