Zion National Park, Utah, USA by Pamela Walz

Picture Story

My son and I drove around Zion National Park on New Year's Eve day, December 2020. Near Virgin, Utah we took a canyon road that allowed us to view the west side of Zion. We drove around a corner and I noticed a reddish mountain with a light snow cover- it seemed slightly surreal. I liked the contrasting yellow grass and the curve of the fence and road. It was mostly cloudy day and even though the shutter speed was 1/125s; the clouds still had the look of a long exposure.