Picture Story

Last summer, my mother, daughter and I drove from Salt Lake City to Zion National Park. After driving for hours through flat desert, we suddenly saw beautiful red rock in the distance. As we drove through the park, we were amazed at how trees and shrubs were able to grow from the rock. The color of the rocks are various tones of red, orange and yellow. We could see layers in many formations which made us think about how these formations were created over hundreds of years. This photo shows the many layers of rock created over time and a single tree that was able to grow out from the rock.