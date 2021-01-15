All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last summer, my mother, daughter and I drove to Zion National Park in Utah. We had just spent a couple of days in Salt Lake City and then a few days at the Great Salt Lake Desert and Bryce Canyon National Park. Throughout our trip, I was amazed at the diversity of the landscapes in Utah. The landscapes ranged from the white capped mountains surrounding Salt Lake City, to flat white desert of the Great Salt Lake Desert, to the beautiful red rock formations in Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park. There was such incredible diversity in landscapes all within a 400 mile area!

This photo reflects the beauty of the red rock in Zion National Park which is the backdrop for this single tree. I was amazed that the trees and other foliage could grow from the rock. To me, the tree reflects the determination of life to survive in a harsh desert environment.