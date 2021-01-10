All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The desert colors and textures at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park often bring in crowds of photographers. On this morning in October 2020, it was exceptionally quiet.

The crossing light changes minute by minute as the sun rises. It is often hard to choose what to focus on, as there are so many options. I have learned to stay put and work one area through the whole process of the sunrise, rather than keep moving around.

The best times to be there are Fall, Winter, and Spring. It is just too hot to work in the Summer. Wind can be a problem. On this trip, it was quiet in the morning. By 3 pm winds were gusting to 40 mph with a dust storm.

Zabriskie Point is a place that will keep bringing you back and surprising you as you learn to shoot it.