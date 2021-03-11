Yulong Snow Mountain, Yunnan, China by Tao Wu

Picture Story

I've never seen snow mountain before, even have seen lots of photos and videos, "snow mountain is just a mega mountain covering thick snow" I thought. Till the morning I witnessed the sun rising from horizon and painting the peaks with reds, its magnificent view stunned me immediately, and made me realized that snow mountain is not JUST a mountain covered snow, its unique extraterrestrial-like terrains are so fantastic, and its micro-climate taught me well in the next several days, not mention the high altitude can effect our human bodies more seriously than I thought, but that is another story.

