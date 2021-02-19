Yosemite NP, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Picture Story

The final winter storms start to roll into Yosemite National Park. With the warmer weather the waterfalls begin to flow, slowly but surely. In this was the snowstorm clings to the bare trees and rocks as the flow of water begins to creep over the falls. Stormy skies flatten the light slightly across the rock faces of the cliffs of the park, and ice forms along the fall as the slight flow of water is blown from side to side.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now