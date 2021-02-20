Yosemite NP, California, USA by Anca Popa

Picture Story

Yosemite National park is always a great place to visit, but during winter it just transforms into a magical place. This photo was taken in the Valley after a snow storm. As it always happens in photography, sometimes you just need a bit of luck to be at the right moment in time to take a good photo. The snowstorm clouds cleared at the right time to let the sunset rays hit the Sentinel Rock and give it the perfect glow. I did a 10 sec exposure with a ND filter to emphasize the color contrast of the image and to catch more light and create a dreamy look.

