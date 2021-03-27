Yosemite National Park, California, USA by Erik Malm













Picture Story

To come to a place as this famous one in Yosemite, it is a challenge to make something unique among the probably billions of images already taken here. This image is a single exposure ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) freehand image, a technique I have practiced very hard for some 20 years.

When you use this technique you often reduce the contrast in the original file. For this you then have to compensate, to increase the contrast again and maybe then also reduce the color saturation, in the post process.

