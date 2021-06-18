Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This photo of the Yosemite Falls and the Merced River was captured at last light in early November. The warm sunset light was flowing into the valley floor beautifully luminating the seasonal colors and the mountain peaks.

Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in Yosemite National Park and the tallest in North America, dropping a total of 2,425 feet from the top of the upper fall to the base of the lower fall. What you can see in this photograph is the upper fall and a bit of the lower fall between the trees.

The Merced River, in the central part of California, is a 145-mile tributary of the San Joaquin River flowing from the Sierra Nevada west into the San Joaquin Valley. It is the primary watercourse flowing through Yosemite Valley and is known for its natural beauty.

When you're ready to hit the trail for the better part of a day, it's hard to beat the 7.6-mile (round-trip) Upper Yosemite Fall hike for top-notch views of breathtaking scenery, opportunities for amazing photography and memories to last a lifetime.

