Yosemite Falls, California, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Picture Story

This is a picture of Yosemite upper and lower falls taken across the valley floor in late January. My first visit to Yosemite was earlier in my life. It was with my family when I was in my teens. Even then, it was obvious how fortunate we were as world citizens to have had this area set aside and protected by people like John Muir who spent most of his life fighting to preserve this magical area. The valley is a land of reflections in all seasons. When I try to capture reflections it is easier to initially work off tripod because you have to bob and weave about, high and low to find the best angle for your shot. Here between storms the meadow maintains it rust colors for contrast.

