Yosemite Falls, California, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Picture Story

Yosemite Falls can be photographed from multiple locations in the park. From the valley ,the meadow ,the bridge with trees on the left or trees to the right. It is a focal point of your visit to Yosemite. It is the highest waterfall in North America at over 2,400 feet. There are actually three separate falls that make up "Yosemite Falls"

This photo is just of the upper falls. The falls flow from November through July with peak flow usually in May.

I was fortunate here to get some color from the mostly cloudless sky's in January. I usually visit the park every couple of years.. If there has been a fire in the park then I go in the winter as the snow cover a lot of damage. Fires here are getting more frequent

