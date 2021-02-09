Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA by Jonathan Steele

Picture Story

"Komorebi" a Japanese term that translates as “the scattered light that filters through when sunlight shines through trees", Captured while hiking in the Back Basin of the Norris Geyser Basin. The effect is enhanced here by the wind blown steam from the Minute Geyser.

We had hiked to the Steamboat Geyser and decided to continue on into the Norris Geyser Basin. It had snowed over the past several days and we had to break our own trail in the fresh snow. While hiking through I checked my six and say the steam passing in front of the tree and creating the scene that you see in this photo. To say I was ecstatic is an understatement!

I have visited Yellowstone in both winter and late spring, by far Yellowstone is best in the winter. Fewer people and amazing landscape and wildlife scenes.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now