Yellowstone National Park, USA by Debbie McCulliss

Photographing in winter at Yellowstone National Park, USA is on many wildlife photographers bucket-list. Although my trip started in Lamar Valley, I drove down to Old Faithful. I found this scene while hiking around. The weather in Yellowstone can be unpredictable, but on this day both the weather and lighting were glorious. As someone who loves winter photography, pursuing a high-key image, one where the main subject is isolated against a pure or almost pure background, is a favorite. My goal here was to capture the details in the whitest part of the image.

