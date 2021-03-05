Xiapu, Fujian Province, China by Kah-Wai Lin













Amazing mudflat landscape of Xiapu, the Fujian province of China. Xiapu is well known by its seaweed and kelp farming. The bamboo sticks in this image are used for cultivating seaweed from October to December. Seaweed has been used as food for several centuries, and just Asia alone consumes around 2 million tonnes of seaweed every year! Besides, Xiapu is a famous photography hotspot attributed to its unique mudflat landscape, as well as the coastal landscape. Combining the local farming activities and mudflat landscape offer the creative opportunities for photographers.

