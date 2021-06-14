Wotans Throne, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park has lesser crowds, fewer amenities, and a handful of viewpoints to visit compared to the South Rim. However, this makes the North Rim a unique and promising place for solitude. That was my second time touring the North Rim.

I always visit and camp here on early opening days or late May before the summer tourists start to flock. The weather during this time offers a promising outlook, particularly for photography, as cloud covers usually hang low, and the temperature is still bearable.

Of the viewpoints, my favorite is Cape Royal Point. The vastness and grandeur are so visible, which is excellent for taking panoramic shots. On this occasion, an approaching storm was moving fast. Frequent lightning could also be seen from afar with the sound echoing.

A few people with their smartphones were lucky enough to capture the lightning while I struggled to get a decent one. As the storm clouds moved closer and the sound of thunderclaps became louder, I packed my tripod and camera and moved to a safer location.

Minutes passed by, and the cloud covers were more pronounced. The sun was blocked, and there was no hint of a breakthrough. I was there and had no choice as I let the time pass and wait for the last light to call it a day.

I stuck to my plan and stayed until the last few minutes, then the sun finally broke through. Wotans Throne got hit with the golden light, and it created a sunburst. It was stunning and grand, and it made my day!

