Witzelsdorf, Donau-Auen NP, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

This image was taken in Donau-Auen National Park in Lower Austria, a protected riparian forest along the Danube River east of Vienna. A few years ago, after a period of heavy frost in January, a thaw had set in and extended areas of the National Park were flooded. In one of the few accessible places I found this more intimate scene. Because of the tranquillity and silence I experienced there, this image is entitled "Still Water" in my print portfolio.

