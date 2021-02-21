Winter Beach, Grand Haven, MI, USA by Thomas Miller

Picture Story

The lake shore of Lake Michigan can be as beautiful as it is brutal. The day I was at the beach it was around ten degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily the wind was rather calm. After shooting the lighthouse, which is the main attraction, I ventured along the beach looking for patterns in the snow and ice. I found these large ice boulders mixed with sand which gives them the caramel color, and the wind sculpted snow patterns, along with the contrast created by the early morning sunshine. Most of what you see in this photo is called shelf-ice, which is the build up of the waves that freeze along the beach. It creates unique patterns, that to me, resemble a harsh and distant land.

