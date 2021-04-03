Winter Aspens, Fort Klamath, Oregon, USA by Greg Vaughn

Picture Story

Traveling between Klamath National Wildlife Refuge and Crater Lake National Park while working on my book "Photographing Oregon", I came across these beautiful aspen trees. Ground fog really separated the grove from the surrounding forest, but I had to work fast as I could see that the fog was starting to lift in the early morning sun.

When editing the photo, I liked the color of the original raw file but felt that it didn't really evoke the mood and feeling of the scene as I experienced it so I converted it to black and white with Nik Silver Efex Pro and lightened all the tones for a high-key image.

