Winnats Pass, Peak District, England by Andy Gray

Picture Story

Conditions were good for a trip into the Peak District to capture the fresh snow formations up at Winnats Pass. On this February morning I had to negotiate a dry-stone wall and barbed wire with 2-3 feet deep snow to get close enough to capture this minimalist composition consisting of a dead tree and barn ruins.

By the time I arrived the wind started to pick up and the snow was blowing about creating some interesting textures in the foreground. The sun was also starting to rise so I had to position myself in such a way as to partially obscure the sun behind the tree with the aid of some moving cloud.

Taken without filters on a tripod and remote release

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now