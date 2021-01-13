All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had spent most of the afternoon under a flat grey sky that provided little definition to the landscape I was in. I was keen on capturing the shadows and textures within the dunes but I had little shadow and hence little texture. As the afternoon wore on the cloud buildup continued; a storm was imminent and that promised an interesting sky as a backdrop to the dunes. Late in the afternoon the sunlight intensified giving greater shadow to the dunes and the sky by then was also more interesting. This image is simple with the sand contrasting with the darkening sky and approximately half of the image devoted to sky and the other half to sand.

The ripples in the sand contrasts with the smooth yet dappled sky. The colour palette is also simple, almost monochromatic, with the warmer tones of the sand contrasting with the cooler gray of the sky which I feel, provides a calming atmosphere despite the ominous tones within the sky. Desert storms can be quite spectacular. This one held off until nightfall but then provided a most spectacular lightening show.