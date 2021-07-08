Wieden National Park, Overijssel, The Netherlands

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This is National Park De Wieden in the province of Overijssel in The Netherlands. This swampland was created in the 14th century through peat cutting. The peat was highly valuable as a fuel when dried, and was cut from the areas known as weren. The peat was then laid out to dry on long strips of lands, known as ribben, thus creating these unique wetlands. The unique reed beds present a different picture in every season, and animal lovers will find much to please them in these wetlands as well. Rare animals like otters and black terns live here, as well as great cormorants and egrets. Walking along a canal the weather caught up with me and I did get a bit wet. I had to stop however to make this picture as nature presented me with a beautiful view, the trees pointing towards heaven.

