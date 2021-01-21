White Sands NP, New Mexico, USA by Robert Elenbaas

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

White Sands National Park in southern New Mexico is a vast area of gypsum sand dunes. I am often amazed by the ability of plants and animals to adapt to their harsh living conditions, and I enjoy using my photography to share aspects of our natural world that others may not notice or take the time to think about. This yucca has somehow managed to thrive amid the shifting sand. It had flowered earlier in the season, scattering seeds that will hopefully find a place to take root. You can also see the tracks of a desert insect as it wandered in search of nourishment. I titled this image “Persistence” for obvious reasons.