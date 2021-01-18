White Sands NP, New Mexico, USA by Brian Beatty

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image from White Sands National Park was taken in late November on a cold, but very sunny, morning. I was hiking for the first time through the endless expanse of rolling white sand and noticed this one desert plant standing alone amongst the rolling dunes. I used my telephoto lens to compress the scene to give the plant a feeling of isolation amongst the dunes. The mountains in the background give a sense of the enormity of the park. The plant also is the only thing in the scene with nearly any color whatsoever, as the entire scene only has a hint of blue from the sky overhead.

The weather was very cold and the light was just about at the end of golden hour after sunrise. Unfortunately, the park did not open until after sunrise, so it was the best light I had available to work with. The glowing red clouds from earlier would have been an amazing element to add to this composition, however I've grown to like the clear skies and extreme brightness of the white sand.