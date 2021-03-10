White Sands NP, Alamogordo, New Mexico, USA by Jason Stuempges

Picture Story

This was my first time visiting White Sands National Park and it's a place I will never forget. It's called White Sands National Park for a reason. During sunny days, the vast field of sandy dunes glow pure white. It can appear as if you are in the middle of a snowy field if it weren't for the warm temperatures.

Photographing this park is a perfect example in minimalism. It is incredibly quiet(other than the sound of fellow visitors) and I want the photos I take to reflect the quiet and contemplative mood. It can be difficult to shoot wide and include everything. Instead, I decided to shoot a little tighter. Throughout the entire park, you will find thousands of yucca plants. More often than not, the yucca plants are kind of bunched together, but I was looking for just a lone yucca plant. It took me awhile, but I finally found one that worked.

