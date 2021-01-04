All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the heart of New Mexico lies White Sands National Monument, a 275 square mile field of gypsum dunes that sets a nearly perfect stage for those interested in creating minimalistic yet otherworldly landscape imagery. We arranged to enter the park before sunrise, and had the place to ourselves. We had scouted out potential locations the day before so we were able to proceed in the dark before the first light of day arrived, giving us perfect conditions to photograph the dunes. The skies in New Mexico are some of the bluest that I have ever seen, so I decided to align myself low against a sand dune and use the ripples in the sand as a repetitive design, contrasting against the clear deep blue horizon.