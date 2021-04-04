White Sands, New Mexico, USA by J Fritz Rumpf

Picture Story

White Sands New Mexico is one of those places that makes you completely immerse yourself into its scenery. The largest gypsum dune field in the world, this otherworldly place at first can be overwhelming to the senses. No matter what time of day or night, photographic compositions here are truly endless. On this particular day, I was quite happily exhausted after a few days of photographing this natural wonder and on my way back to the car. The sun had set, and, quite literally out of the blue, the hues in the sky took on this painterly feel. I am glad i took the time to set everything up for this shot. Mother nature at its very best.

